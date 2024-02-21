Zacks Research Weighs in on Nektar Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.78. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

