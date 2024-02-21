Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays downgraded MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $213.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $200.01 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.13 and a 200-day moving average of $242.18.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock worth $917,749. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,526,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,563,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after buying an additional 608,107 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,691,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in MarketAxess by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,986,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,387,000 after buying an additional 86,397 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.