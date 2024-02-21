Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.24 EPS.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.
MarketAxess Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $213.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $200.01 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.13 and a 200-day moving average of $242.18.
MarketAxess Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.
Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess
In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock worth $917,749. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,526,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,563,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after buying an additional 608,107 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,691,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in MarketAxess by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,986,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,387,000 after buying an additional 86,397 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.
Featured Stories
