Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kadant Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kadant in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kadant’s FY2025 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Kadant Price Performance

KAI stock opened at $317.26 on Monday. Kadant has a 52-week low of $183.19 and a 52-week high of $354.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Kadant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 70.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

