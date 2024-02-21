Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Innospec Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Innospec in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $6.72 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IOSP opened at $123.36 on Monday. Innospec has a 52-week low of $91.74 and a 52-week high of $126.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.57 and its 200-day moving average is $109.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,953,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,041,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,226,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,210,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 857,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,106,000 after buying an additional 25,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

