B. Riley Comments on Herbalife Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Herbalife in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Herbalife’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Herbalife’s FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on HLF. Mizuho cut their price target on Herbalife from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Herbalife Trading Up 2.5 %

Herbalife stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $820.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. Herbalife has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Herbalife’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Herbalife by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.