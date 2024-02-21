Newmark Group (NMRK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Newmark Group to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newmark Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.46 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $10,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after buying an additional 1,309,242 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 142.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,444 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Newmark Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,675,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,104,000 after buying an additional 668,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Newmark Group by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 606,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

