Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Reduced by HC Wainwright

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for PolyPid in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan now expects that the company will earn ($1.96) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.79). The consensus estimate for PolyPid’s current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PolyPid’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.72) EPS.
PolyPid Trading Down 18.0 %
Shares of PYPD stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. PolyPid has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.48.
PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
