Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Reduced by HC Wainwright

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for PolyPid in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan now expects that the company will earn ($1.96) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.79). The consensus estimate for PolyPid’s current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PolyPid’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.72) EPS.

PolyPid Trading Down 18.0 %

Shares of PYPD stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. PolyPid has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PolyPid Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 514.5% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 102,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PolyPid by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

