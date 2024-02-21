Brokers Offer Predictions for Wag! Group Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PET)

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Wag! Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Wag! Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Wag! Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of Wag! Group stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Wag! Group has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90.

In other Wag! Group news, CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 48,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $105,479.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,438.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 48,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $105,479.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,438.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Adam Storm sold 48,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $106,086.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,120,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 243,326 shares of company stock worth $480,676 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wag! Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 492,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Wag! Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wag! Group by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 55,199 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wag! Group by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

