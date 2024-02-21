American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,578,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,050,000 after purchasing an additional 179,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,317,000 after purchasing an additional 325,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,387,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,374,000 after acquiring an additional 345,290 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,486,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,610,000 after acquiring an additional 169,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMH. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

