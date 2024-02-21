William Blair Comments on Rollins, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rollins in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Rollins’ current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of ROL opened at $40.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05. Rollins has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Rollins by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

