Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $25.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.14. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

