Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $25.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.14. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
