Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for SharkNinja, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:SN)

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SharkNinja in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair analyst P. Blee expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SharkNinja’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SharkNinja’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.86 by 0.08. The business had revenue of 1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 59.00.

NYSE SN opened at 52.45 on Monday. SharkNinja has a 1-year low of 25.84 and a 1-year high of 54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 49.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,859,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

