Aya Gold & Silver Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AYA. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$13.25 price objective on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$9.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$6.58 and a 12-month high of C$11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

