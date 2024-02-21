98532 (KMP.TO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

98532 has a 1-year low of C$12.04 and a 1-year high of C$14.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

