Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54. Air T has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $28.62.

Institutional Trading of Air T

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air T during the second quarter worth $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

