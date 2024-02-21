Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $394.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 430.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

