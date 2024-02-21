Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of SMMF stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $394.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.40.
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.
