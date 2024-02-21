Eldorado Gold (ELD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.
Eldorado Gold Stock Up 3.4 %
TSE ELD opened at C$15.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.17. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$11.19 and a 52 week high of C$18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,195 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total value of C$179,737.85. In other news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$128,840.15. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total transaction of C$179,737.85. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELD
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eldorado Gold
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.