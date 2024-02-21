Eldorado Gold (ELD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 3.4 %

TSE ELD opened at C$15.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.17. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$11.19 and a 52 week high of C$18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,195 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total value of C$179,737.85. In other news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$128,840.15. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total transaction of C$179,737.85. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.64.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

