Main Street Capital (MAIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MAIN opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Main Street Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,435,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,518,000 after buying an additional 71,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Main Street Capital by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 795,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,322,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Main Street Capital by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 645,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,914,000 after buying an additional 57,376 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Main Street Capital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $6,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

