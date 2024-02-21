TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.85. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.