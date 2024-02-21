Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WCN. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. ATB Capital downgraded Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$200.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$192.10.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$226.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$204.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$192.51. The company has a market cap of C$58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of C$174.74 and a 52-week high of C$228.38.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$745,487.73. In other news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$745,487.73. Also, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total value of C$70,250.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.