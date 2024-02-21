Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2024

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNFree Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WCN. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. ATB Capital downgraded Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$200.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$192.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCN

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$226.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$204.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$192.51. The company has a market cap of C$58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of C$174.74 and a 52-week high of C$228.38.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$745,487.73. In other news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$745,487.73. Also, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total value of C$70,250.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.