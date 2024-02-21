Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ventas in a research report issued on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

Ventas Trading Down 1.6 %

Ventas stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. Ventas has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $231,512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,197,000 after buying an additional 2,924,324 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 315.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,598,000 after buying an additional 2,443,076 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 14.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,360,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,202,000 after buying an additional 2,393,146 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at $77,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.