FY2023 EPS Estimates for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Cut by Roth Capital

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenax Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($26.55) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($24.80). The consensus estimate for Tenax Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($28.80) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($6.96) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.62) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $35.71 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 186,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 62.43% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

