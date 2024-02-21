Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SoundThinking, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSTI)

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SoundThinking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
SoundThinking Stock Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ SSTI opened at $17.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $225.65 million, a PE ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. SoundThinking has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $39.46.
About SoundThinking
SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.
