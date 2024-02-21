Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SoundThinking, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSTI)

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SoundThinking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

SoundThinking Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $17.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $225.65 million, a PE ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. SoundThinking has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $39.46.

About SoundThinking

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SoundThinking by 92.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SoundThinking by 1,154.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SoundThinking by 22.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SoundThinking by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

