ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ROK Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Gill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for ROK Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for ROK Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

CVE:ROK opened at C$0.29 on Monday. ROK Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a market cap of C$62.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.42.

ROK Resources ( CVE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.02). ROK Resources had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of C$22.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.60 million.

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. It primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

