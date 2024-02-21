NovoCure (NVCR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $83.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 47.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 166.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

