Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RHP opened at $117.69 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $117.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 114.58%.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RHP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also

