Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,778,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $704,223,000 after acquiring an additional 172,803 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,262,000 after buying an additional 21,575 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% during the third quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 640,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,769,000 after buying an additional 48,784 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded down $16.46 on Tuesday, reaching $451.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,397,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,219. The firm has a market cap of $423.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $436.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $474.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.