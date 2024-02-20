Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,355. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $178.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.23 and a 200-day moving average of $152.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

