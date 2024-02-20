Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV
AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,355. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $178.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.23 and a 200-day moving average of $152.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 227.11%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.