Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 259,488 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259,488 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $233,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.96. 4,481,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,674,463. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $180.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $517.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,898 shares of company stock worth $7,518,819 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.