Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 17,757 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 17,757 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.32. 3,585,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,411. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $281.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,272 shares of company stock valued at $23,395,328 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

