Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Trimmed by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,232 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.3% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $35,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.7 %

AVGO traded down $21.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,224.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,575. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,162.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $980.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.10 and a 1-year high of $1,295.97.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.95.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

