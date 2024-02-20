Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 343 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Linde by 287,134.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after purchasing an additional 134,953 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 8.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,111,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 0.9% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 65,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,325,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.60.

Linde Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,633. Linde plc has a one year low of $322.13 and a one year high of $439.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $410.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.04. The stock has a market cap of $211.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

