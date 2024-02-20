Longbow Finance SA Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Longbow Finance SA trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,047 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.7% of Longbow Finance SA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Visa by 50.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,802,668,000 after buying an additional 5,391,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Visa by 1,634.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,938,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $935,202,000 after buying an additional 3,711,026 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,411. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $281.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,272 shares of company stock worth $23,395,328 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

