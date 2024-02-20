Twenty Acre Capital LP Sells 1,200 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Twenty Acre Capital LP decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 5.5% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,681 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total transaction of $16,281,261.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total transaction of $16,281,261.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 915,124 shares of company stock worth $348,778,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $4.28 on Tuesday, hitting $469.04. 10,905,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,577,557. The business’s fifty day moving average is $389.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $488.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.