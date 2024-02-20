Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Acquires 6,400 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up 6.6% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $17,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,009,000 after purchasing an additional 195,878 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,166,000 after acquiring an additional 564,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,945,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,490. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.30 and a 1-year high of $315.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

