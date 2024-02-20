Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Raises Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 5.0% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded down $12.49 on Tuesday, reaching $643.25. The company had a trading volume of 954,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,051. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.05 and a 1 year high of $664.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $625.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $562.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $594.67.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

