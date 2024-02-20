The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Raised by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for approximately 3.8% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $69,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 148,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Progressive by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 87.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 355,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,513,000 after purchasing an additional 165,546 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 38.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Up 0.1 %

PGR traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.23. 1,392,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,286. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.