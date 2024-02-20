Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 586 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded down $3.62 on Tuesday, reaching $357.06. 1,523,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,688. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.29. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.26.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

