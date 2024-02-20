Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 2,888 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,085 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Applied Materials Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of AMAT traded down $10.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.12. 7,252,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,878,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.19. The company has a market cap of $157.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $206.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

