JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lowered by Longbow Finance SA

Longbow Finance SA reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Longbow Finance SA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,944,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,007,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 75,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,789,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,819. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE JPM traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.99. 4,656,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,680,720. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $180.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $517.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

