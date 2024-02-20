Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 98,873 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 98,873 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $74,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 241,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,631,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,006,000 after acquiring an additional 84,680 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.63.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,445,775.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $6.90 on Tuesday, hitting $362.58. The company had a trading volume of 955,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,783. The firm has a market cap of $227.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $356.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.44. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

