Longbow Finance SA Has $69.40 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Longbow Finance SA increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 526,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,798 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 8.3% of Longbow Finance SA’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

GOOG stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,400,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,218,697. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.