Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,474 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 7.9% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,139,110,000 after buying an additional 3,070,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,605,106,000 after buying an additional 1,235,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,582,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,874,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,272 shares of company stock valued at $23,395,328 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,817,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,436. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $281.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $504.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

