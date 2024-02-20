Giverny Capital Inc. Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 1.7% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Giverny Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $30,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.8 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.78. 1,842,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,751. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.53.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,889 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,420. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

