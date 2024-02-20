Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.14 and last traded at $34.78. Approximately 824,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 413,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Vista Energy Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 78,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 975,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 173,536 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 464,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,563 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 5,370,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,204,000 after buying an additional 1,166,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

