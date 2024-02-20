Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $32.29. 1,837,926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,625,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FL has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.05.

Foot Locker Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $178,580,000 after acquiring an additional 902,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,499 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $259,998,000 after acquiring an additional 200,799 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 7,437.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $145,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $94,496,000 after acquiring an additional 451,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $59,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,389 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

