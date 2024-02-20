Oribel Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Oribel Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Avery Dennison comprises 1.4% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Avery Dennison worth $15,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,478,000 after acquiring an additional 787,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,752,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,658,000 after acquiring an additional 150,945 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,974,000 after acquiring an additional 643,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,923,000 after acquiring an additional 39,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVY traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,312. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $211.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.21 and its 200-day moving average is $189.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

