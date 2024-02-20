Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd lessened its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. KLA comprises 1.4% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $9.58 on Tuesday, reaching $651.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,312. The firm has a market cap of $88.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $677.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $594.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.11.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

