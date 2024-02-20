Oribel Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2024

Oribel Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVYFree Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison accounts for 1.4% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oribel Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Avery Dennison worth $15,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AVY. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE AVY traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,312. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $211.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.