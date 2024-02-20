Oribel Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Oribel Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison accounts for 1.4% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oribel Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Avery Dennison worth $15,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AVY. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE AVY traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,312. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $211.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.