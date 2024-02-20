Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Sells 30,000 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 407,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. ON makes up about 4.3% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings in ON were worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ON by 847.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,896 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ON by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON by 93.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ON by 982.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ON by 51.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 926,847 shares in the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ONON. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

ON Price Performance

ONON traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.61. 2,928,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241,243. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

ON Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

